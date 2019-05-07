Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
(919) 876-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Phillips

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan Phillips Obituary
Joan K. Phillips

December 5 1935- May 6 2019

Raleigh

Joan King Phillips, 83, of The Cardinal at North Hills passed away at her home with family by her side on May 6, 2019. She was a devoted wife, mother, Mema, sister, aunt, a friend to all, and most importantly a servant of the Lord. She was preceded in death by her parents Ivey and Viola King, her beloved husband Ernest E. Phillips as well as her seven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter Mary Phillips Woodell and husband Phil of Cary. Granddaughters Sarah Woodell (Zac Collins) and Lindsey Ekin (Hunter Ekin) all of Raleigh and her most recent pride and joy, her great grandson Tanner B. Collins.



Visitation will be at Brown Wynne Funeral Home on Millbrook Road in Raleigh on Wednesday from 4pm-7pm. A celebration of her life will be held at Trinity Baptist Church on Thursday at 11am. Burial to follow at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens in Wake Forest. Memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare or Trinity Baptist Church Benevolence Fund.
Published in The News & Observer on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now