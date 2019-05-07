Joan K. Phillips



December 5 1935- May 6 2019



Raleigh



Joan King Phillips, 83, of The Cardinal at North Hills passed away at her home with family by her side on May 6, 2019. She was a devoted wife, mother, Mema, sister, aunt, a friend to all, and most importantly a servant of the Lord. She was preceded in death by her parents Ivey and Viola King, her beloved husband Ernest E. Phillips as well as her seven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter Mary Phillips Woodell and husband Phil of Cary. Granddaughters Sarah Woodell (Zac Collins) and Lindsey Ekin (Hunter Ekin) all of Raleigh and her most recent pride and joy, her great grandson Tanner B. Collins.







Visitation will be at Brown Wynne Funeral Home on Millbrook Road in Raleigh on Wednesday from 4pm-7pm. A celebration of her life will be held at Trinity Baptist Church on Thursday at 11am. Burial to follow at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens in Wake Forest. Memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare or Trinity Baptist Church Benevolence Fund. Published in The News & Observer on May 7, 2019