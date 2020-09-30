Joan Moran Smith



February 17, 1925-September 25, 2020



Farmville



Joan Moran Smith went to be with her Lord on Friday, September 25, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her home of 70 years. Joan was born February 17, 1925 (age 95) in Pelham, New York, the daughter of Mabel Anderson Moran and Harry Edwin Moran.



Joan attended the local Pelham schools in Westchester County New York. She graduated from Mary Baldwin University in 1946 with a degree in Psychology and Music. At college she was on the Tennis and Swimming Team. In 1948, she met her future husband Bert S. Smith (BS) of Farmville, NC, while vacationing with friends in Virginia Beach. They married on December 3, 1949 and moved to Farmville in 1952.



She is predeceased by her husband BS, her son David Lang Smith and daughter Carol Smith Copeland. She is survived by her sons Bert S. Smith, III of Farmville, NC and Harry Moran Smith of Mount Pleasant, SC. She is also survived by her sisters Susan Moran Lecher ( Richard ) and Linda Moran Pugh ( Emmett ) and her daughter-in-law's, Allyson Smith (Harry), Susan Smith (Bert) and June Smith, and son-in-law, Buxton Sawyer Copeland (Amy).



Joan taught kindergarten at the Little Red School House for 28 years. She was very involved in the First Christian Church of Farmville as a Sunday school teacher, in the Christian Women's Fellowship and served as the Chairperson for the Board. Joan was a talented pianist and played the piano for the students at the Little Red School House and Sunday school at the church. In addition to playing the piano and singing, she had a passion for cooking and sewing.



Joan was a proud supporter of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels as all four children followed their Father and graduated from UNC – Chapel Hill in the 1970s and 1980s. She was a die-hard Tar Heel fan and never missed a game on TV as she enjoyed following the team.



Joan and BS had eleven grandchildren: Angie Smith ( Chris ) of Rocky Mount, NC , Mary Beth Smith McAndrew (Mike) of Denver CO, Virginia Smith Pierce( Dan) of Denver CO, Andrew Moran Smith ( Amelia ) of Mount Pleasant SC , Caroline Smith Passe ( Ryan ) of Mount Pleasant SC, Cameron Davis Smith ( Sarah ) of Charleston SC, Sarah Joan Smith of Winnipeg (Canada), Jonathan Smith of Greenville SC, Michael Smith of Clemson SC, Nancy Moran Copeland of Brooklyn NY and Eva Carol Copeland of Nashville TN. They were blessed with four great grandchildren, Hunter Smith of Rocky Mount NC, Ella Rae Smith, Sullivan Smith and Addie Grace Smith of Mount Pleasant (SC).



Joan was the matriarch of the Smith family. She especially enjoyed the annual Smith Family Beach Week vacation in Emerald Isle, NC over the 4th of July. Since 1979, the family has kept the tradition of gathering at the beach with memories of good suppers, picture nights, huddling under beach tents for shade, and happy hour sunsets for "The Best Part of the Day." Other memorable family events were their 50th Anniversary celebration at Sea Island, GA and the joint celebration of Joan's 90th birthday and BS' 100th birthday in Farmville.



In her later years she spent her days talking about her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and even learned how to FaceTime them! She had a wealth of family memories surrounding her.



The Family is profoundly grateful for the loving and passionate care of her loyal Caregivers: Cindy Sibbett, Elma Carmon, Linda Mercer and Diane Byrd.



Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Farmville. A graveside service will be held at the Hollywood Cemetery at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store