Johann Lee Wallace



February 1, 1935 - June 5, 2020



Holly Springs



Johann Lee "Joan" Wallace passed away peacefully at the home of her son in Washington, DC on June 5 at the age of 85. Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Joan was the eldest of three daughters of Kathleen and Buster Johnson. At Pine Bluff High School, she met her future husband, Bob Wallace, and the two were engaged right after graduation. Joan studied at Henderson State College while Bob was in the Army. Upon completion of Bob's service, the two married and moved to Colorado, where after college, Bob began a long career with IBM starting in Denver. Before her first child arrived, Joan worked for United Artists on local movie premieres, but her most coveted role was as mother to the family's three boys. Once her children were out of the house, Joan joined IBM and spent 15 years working for the company in marketing. Their final IBM assignment brought Bob and Joan to Holly Springs, a town they called home for the past 28 years. What truly defined Joan was her love for Bob, who she called her "soul mate." The two held hands for 70 years – 63 years as husband and wife. Bob went home to the Lord on March 10 and just 87 days later, Joan joined him. The Wallace family has peace knowing Joan and Bob are together again. Joan is survived by her three sons, Doug (Tricia), Brad, and Jeff, and her beloved granddaughter, Callie.



