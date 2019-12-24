Home

Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendship Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery
JoAnn Capps Townsend


1930 - 2019
JoAnn Capps Townsend Obituary
JoAnn Capps Townsend

March 8, 1930 – December 21, 2019

Middlesex

JoAnn Capps Townsend, 89, died Saturday. She was born in Johnston County to the late Willie & Winnie Earp Capps. She retired from Champion where she was a seamstress. She had a bright and intelligent personality and was loved by all.

She is survived by her step daughters, Sharron Townsend (Larry) & Pamma Townsend, siblings, Lois, Christine, Lois, Clarence, Allice, & Hilda her nephews & nieces.

Graveside service 11 am, Thursday, Friendship Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Friendship Free Will Baptist Church.

Thee family wishes to give a special thanks to Spring Arbor of Apex & Transitions Life Care.

Arrangments are with Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 24, 2019
