JoAnn Capps Townsend
March 8, 1930 – December 21, 2019
Middlesex
JoAnn Capps Townsend, 89, died Saturday. She was born in Johnston County to the late Willie & Winnie Earp Capps. She retired from Champion where she was a seamstress. She had a bright and intelligent personality and was loved by all.
She is survived by her step daughters, Sharron Townsend (Larry) & Pamma Townsend, siblings, Lois, Christine, Lois, Clarence, Allice, & Hilda her nephews & nieces.
Graveside service 11 am, Thursday, Friendship Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Friendship Free Will Baptist Church.
Thee family wishes to give a special thanks to Spring Arbor of Apex & Transitions Life Care.
Arrangments are with Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com
