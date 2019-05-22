Joann Higgins



Cary



Joann Higgins passed peacefully in her home on May 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Joann was born October 21, 1932 in Locust Gap to the late Michael P. O'Brien and Veronica Kurtz. She attended St. Joseph's School in Locust Gap and graduated from Mt. Carmel Township with the class of 1950.



Joann worked at Woolworths, Weis Markets and Shamokin Hospital until she retired. She lived on Rock Street, Shamokin, PA until moving to Cary, NC in 2007 to be close to her family. She was a member of St. Michael's Church in Cary.



She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America for the last 65 years. Joann served as Treasurer on Shamokin School Board from 1985-1989.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Rosemary Gallagher of Mt. Carmel, PA. She is survived by her sister Margaret Rooney of Allentown, PA and brother William O'Brien of Lewisburg, PA.



Survivors include her children, Gerard, Jr., Daniel, Clara, Carla and JoAnn. Seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on May 23, 11:00am at St. Michael's Church, 804 High House Rd., Cary, NC 27513.



In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, 2001 Clinton Avenue, Coal Township, PA 17866.



Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com Published in The News & Observer on May 22, 2019