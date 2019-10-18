|
|
Joann Pendergrass
November 28, 1945 - October 15, 2019
Wendell
Joann Pendergrass, 73 of Wendell was called home to be with the lord on October 15 after several years of declining health while surrounded by her family. She was born in Tarboro the eldest of 7 children to the late Ronald and Inez Thorne. She married the love of her life Clarence Bruce Pendergrass at an early age and they made Wendell their home, they were married for 59 years. She was a longtime employee of ITT / Alcatel where she retired in 2001. In addition to her Mother, Father and In Laws, she was proceeded in death by one sister, Cheery Hoggard and sister in law Gene Thorne. She should be remembered as a dedicated wife and mother who always placed her family first. In addition she will be remembered as loving lady willing to help everyone in need. She was always the neighborhood mom to all the kids and grandkids friends growing up.
Funeral service will be held 11 am, Saturday at Charity Freewill Baptist Church Wendell, 1850 Wendell Blvd followed by a graveside service at Gethsemane Gardens.
She was the mother to four children Bruce Jr., Cheryl Campbell, Donald and Ronald. She had a total of 8 grandkids David, Dustin, Aftan, Joshua, Eric, Clay, Dylan and also the had 8 great grandchildren. In addition to being Survived by her husband, children and great grandchildren she is survived by her brothers Lenno, James Danial "J.D." (Amy) and Timmy (Teresa) Thorne and sisters Vicky Taylor(Howard) and Blinda Owens(John) Brother and sister in Law Furman and Louvina Pendergrass, plus many nieces and nephews.
Her biggest excitement and joy each year was Christmas where she knew all her family would be together.
The family would like to thank Transitions Life Care for their care and compassion throughout the last few months of her life with a special thanks you going to Cody, RN and Maranda, Nurse Tech for the care they both provided her.
Flowers are excepted but donations can be made to Transitions Life Care, 200 Hospice Court, Raleigh 27607 or to Charity Freewill Baptist Church 1850 Wendell Blvd. Wendell NC 27591
Visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 pm Friday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third Street in Wendell and other times at the home.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 18, 2019