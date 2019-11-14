|
Joanne Cartini Aspesi
July 17, 1955 - November 10, 2019
Smithfield, NC
Joanne Cartini Aspesi, age 64, died Sunday morning November 10, 2019 in WakeMed of Raleigh. Born July 17, 1955 in Syracuse, NY, she was a daughter of the late Raymond S and Mary Garafalo Cartini. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and caretaker to all. She was truly selflessly devoted to family and friends, a bright star that will be forever missed. For the last 14 years, Joanne has worked with JCI (Johnston County Industries) as an Employment Transition Coach. A job that she loved and allowed her to shine by helping others every day. Joanne was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Clayton, where she served as a Catechist teacher for more than 24 years.
A funeral mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, in St. Ann Catholic Church, 4057 US-70 BUS, Clayton, NC 27520. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday at the Parrish Funeral Home in Selma, NC.
Surviving are her husband of 40 years, Peter Aspesi; son, PJ Aspesi and wife Jen of Melrose, MA; daughter, Christina Wilson and husband Elton of Smithfield, NC; sisters, Anne Annicharico and husband Steven of Clayton, NC, Marianne Vaughn and husband Barry of N. Syracuse, NY and Roxanne Stage and husband Brian of Liverpool, NY; sister-in-law Carol Aspesi and husband Mitch Sidd of Springfield VT; grandson, Cooper Woods Aspesi; and cherished friend Laverne McLean of Selma, NC..
The family asks that in lieu of flowers anyone wishing to make a memorial contributions please consider St. Ann Catholic Church, 4057 US 70 BUS, Clayton, NC 27520.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 14, 2019