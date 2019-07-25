Home

Joanne Fleming Obituary
Joanne Marie Villarreal Fleming

May 10, 1963 - July 23, 2019

Raleigh

Joanne Marie Fleming, 56, of Raleigh, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 23rd after bravely fighting her cancer for over five years.

Joanne was devoted to her family, and her great love was the care and nurturing for the youngest members of the Raleigh community. She spent her entire working career ensuring the youngest among us had a healthy start in life through her work as a Teacher and Education Director of several preschools in the area.

Joanne was a calming voice of support and encouragement for her family, friends, and the little ones under her care.

Joanne is survived by her husband of 32 years Greg, her children Jordan, Sydney, Noah, and Mackenzie, son-in-law Ian, and her beloved grandson, Tate.

The family would like to thank all their family and friends for the support, thoughts, and prayers throughout her illness.

A celebration of Joanne's life will be held on Sunday, July 28 2019 at 2:00pm in the chapel of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home 1701 East Millbrook Rd. Raleigh, NC, with a time of visitation immediately following at 3:00pm.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to the Baltimore of the . She deeply treasured the community of friends and support she found at the during her treatment. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 25, 2019
