Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
White Memorial Presbyterian's Davidson Chapel
1704 Oberlin Road
Raleigh, NC
Joanne Murray


1943 - 2019
Joanne Murray Obituary
Joanne E. Murray

July 26, 1943 - April 13, 2019

Raleigh

Joanne Murray, 75¾, died peacefully at home last Saturday. A feisty, spunky, outgoing person who set an example for acceptance and cheerful struggle, she leaves many friends behind. Born with cerebral palsy, she took her 1st step at age 7. Her mother, a nurse who exercised Joanne and taught her to swim, also introduced her daughter to the many forms of culture. Joanne took several international trips, and at home enjoyed touring of art exhibits, and ballet and symphony concerts.

Living on Duraleigh Road before residing at Sunrise and Independence Village, Joanne relished the independence her parents taught her to pursue. Many readers will remember her, as she accepted rides home when she over-bought groceries at Harris Teeter. Her close friends already miss her, but we know that she's resting in the loving embrace of her parents at last.

Her memorial service will be held Thursday, April 25th, at 11 a.m. at Joanne's longtime church, White Memorial Presbyterian's Davidson Chapel, 1704 Oberlin Road, Raleigh. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joanne's memory to First in Families, White Memorial Presbyterian Church, in gratitude to her parish family.

Predeceased by her parents, Edward A. Murray and Pauline S. Murray, and brother James E., Joanne leaves behind her sisters Mary Ann Murray and Jean Gay-Asher, nephews James Asher and Richard Gay and great-niece Vivianne Gay of Raleigh, and several more nieces and nephews.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 22, 2019
