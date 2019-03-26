Joanne Weaver Poythress



July 8, 1932 - March 23, 2019



Cary



Joanne Weaver Poythress, age 86, of Cary, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family.



Born in Durham, NC she was a daughter of the late Henry Clay and Margaret Harton Weaver. She was of the Baptist faith. Joanne was a devoted mother and grandmother whose greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She enjoyed attending sporting events, going to movies and dinners with her children, and listening and dancing to music. She was a very outgoing person who never met a stranger. Mrs. Poythress was preceded in death by her husband, John Clinton Poythress.



Survivors include her sons, Clinton Lane Poythress (Rhonda), Terry Weaver Poythress (Carol), Kevin Nolan Poythress (Chris); daughters, Krista Poythress McGivern (Dennis), Susan Poythress Forte (Tim); 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Cary. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Sunset Gardens in Henderson, NC at 2:30 PM.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the of America, 322 Eight Ave, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.