Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
(919) 556-5811
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
JoAnne Tharrington Marshall

JoAnne Tharrington Marshall Obituary
JoAnne Tharrington Marshall

Wake Forest

Anna JoAnne Tharrington Marshall, 78. Of Wake Forest, died Sunday, September 8, 2019 at her home. She was born in Wake County and was a lifelong resident of the Falls Community Area of Wake Forest. Mrs. Marshall was the co-owner and operator of Marshall's Locksmith Service, Inc. in Raleigh for over 45 years.

Funeral services will be held at 3 o'clock Wednesday afternoon, September 11, 2019 in the Chapel of Bright Funeral Home. Entombment will be private in the Tharrington Family Cemetery.

Mrs. Marshall is survived by her daughters, Debbie Atkinson and husband, Paul, of Raleigh and Donna Kaye Marshall of Epps Fork, VA; son, Billy G. Marshall, Jr. of Fuquay-Varina; grandchildren, Ashleigh Anne Atkinson of Knightdale, Amanda Leigh Moody of Epps Fork, VA, Hunter Tharrington Marshall and wife, Lauren, of Garner and Greyson Reece Marshall of Fuquay Varina; great grandson, Braxton Moody of Epps Fork, VA; brother, Tom Tharrington and wife, Frances, of Florence, KY; sister-in-law, Linda Stroud and husband, Phil of Youngsville; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Billy Gene Marshall, Sr.; her parents, Ruffin and Inda Tharrington, and by her brother, George Tharrington.

Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

Friends may visit with the family from 2-3 prior to the service at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest, NC 27587 and at the home at other times.

www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 10, 2019
