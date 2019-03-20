|
|
Joanne Wall Watson
October 24, 1957 - March 18, 2019
Clayton
Joanne Wall Watson, 61, passed away on Monday, March, 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:00pm in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home with the interment following at Pinecrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00pm at the funeral home.
Surviving are her daughter, Krystal Poole of Zebulon; son, Jason Watson of Garner; mother, Zillie Wall Fowler of Clayton; brother, Harvey Wall and wife Jean of Clayton; sister-in-law, Charlla Jernigan and husband Gene of Dunn; brother-in-law, Jimmy Watson and wife Connie of Wendell; stepson, Christopher Watson; grandsons, Samuel Poole and Mason Poole; nephews, Matthew Wall, Brian Watson, Trent Jernigan and Martin Jernigan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Watson.
While flowers are accepted, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made to the Watson family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 20, 2019