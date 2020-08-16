Dr. Joe B. Currin



May 21, 1936 - August 11, 2020



Fuquay-Varina



Dr. Joe Badgett Currin, Jr., 84, of Fuquay-Varina, NC, passed away on August 11, 2020. He was delivered at home in Roxboro, NC, by his physician grandfather, James M. Judd, on May 21, 1936. His parents were Joe Badgett Currin, Sr.,a Baptist minister and high school principal, and Agnes Judd Currin, a piano teacher. He grew up in Roxboro along with his older sister, Katie Lee. According to Dad, Katie Lee was the "good one". She got the better grades and didn't get into trouble like her younger brother did. Years ago, when asked why he became a doctor, Dad said, "well, I was either going to be a preacher like my father or a doctor like my grandfather. I knew I wasn't good enough to be a preacher, so I hoped I was smart enough to become a doctor".



He was smart enough after all. Dad graduated from Wake Forest University in 1957 and from the Bowman Gray School of Medicine in 1961. He then completed his residency in Gastroenterology at Duke University. Dad treasured his time in school and we (his kids) often joked about how his absolute favorite subjects in the world were Duke and Wake Forest. Following his medical training, Dad moved to his mother's hometown of Fuquay-Varina, NC, where his grandfather had been in practice as a physician for many years and his uncle, Dr. Glenn Judd, was still in practice. He started his own practice on Ennis Street in November, 1965. For several years, Dad was the only doctor in town. Back in those days in tiny Fuquay, that meant he did everything: making house calls, delivering babies, performing CPR; and keeping late night vigils by a patient's bedside. Dad was the consummate small-town physician: thorough, with a gentle bedside manner and an incredible dedication to his patients.



In 1970, Dad married Katherine Montford Kramer, from Edenton and Raleigh, NC and four children followed: Adele, Joe, John and Lizzy. Many of our childhood memories revolve around Dad's medical practice. We remember playing with syringes (minus the needles!) in the lab, joining dad at Fuquay football games where he served as team physician for 25 years, and trying to save a stray kitten's life with a series of mystery injections.



He got away from the office every Sunday to attend Fuquay-Varina Methodist church, where we sat, without fail, on the third row, left side. Dad was an extremely enthusiastic, and embarrassingly loud, singer of Methodist hymns. He also loved going to restaurants. No matter where we found ourselves in North Carolina, he always knew the best steakhouse in town. Dad was a dedicated fan of both Wake Forest and Duke and especially enjoyed watching basketball games. He had a love of Tennessee Walking Horses and throughout the years enjoyed riding and going to shows with Lizzy. One of our fondest memories of Dad is watching him proudly



walk Lizzy's first horse down the driveway on Christmas morning.



Dad was the proud grandfather to Catherine (16), and Jeb (14), both of Chevy Chase, Maryland, and the jovial father-in-law to Graham Chapman of Fuquay-Varina who dad called "the greatest guy in the world."



Arrangements for a Memorial Service will be delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please take your family or friends out for a steak dinner and say a toast to Dr. Joe.



