Gallop Funeral Services
6917 S Croatan Hwy
Nags Head, NC 27959
(252) 449-8695
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
4815 Six Forks Rd
Raleigh, MD
View Map
Joe Junkin


1948 - 2019
Joe Junkin Obituary
Joe Wade Junkin

April 20, 1948 - August 25, 2019

Kill Devil Hills

Master Chief Joe Wade Junkin -USNR (TAR), age 71, of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed into peace on Sunday, August 25, 2019 surrounded by family. Born April 20, 1948 in Rocky Mount, N.C., he was the son of the late Daniel Montague Junkin Jr. and Dorothy Hall Junkin.

Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, JoAnne Norris Junkin, along with his children, Candace Junkin (Benjamin McKay), Kimberly Rosenfield (Charles), and Christopher Junkin (Karen), his siblings, Daniel Junkin, Larry Junkin, and Deborah Cain and his grandchildren, Ashli, Sarah, Zachary, Tori, William and Wade.

A memorial service will be held 2pm Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church, 4815 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27608. Joe will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, with full military honors, in the near future.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 28, 2019
