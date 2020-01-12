Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Moyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Moyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Moyer Obituary
Joseph J. Moyer

May 5, 1925 - January 10, 2020

Raleigh

Joseph J. Moyer, 94 of Raleigh, NC, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 in Raleigh. He was husband to Madeline Mary Paine and was born May 5, 1925 in Lebanon, PA. Joe served in the Army during WWII and had a long career with IBM in NY and NC. He is survived by his wife and seven children, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren, and sister Mary Linton. He will be buried in Lebanon.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -