Joseph J. Moyer
May 5, 1925 - January 10, 2020
Raleigh
Joseph J. Moyer, 94 of Raleigh, NC, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 in Raleigh. He was husband to Madeline Mary Paine and was born May 5, 1925 in Lebanon, PA. Joe served in the Army during WWII and had a long career with IBM in NY and NC. He is survived by his wife and seven children, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren, and sister Mary Linton. He will be buried in Lebanon.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 12, 2020