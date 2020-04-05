|
|
Joe Tutor
Fuquay-Varina
Joe Tutor, age 73, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. A private family service and burial will be held Sunday, April 5th at 2:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later time.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Exum and Ietta Tutor and his stepdaughter, Patricia "Diane" Segroves Herndon.
Joe was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Joe is survived by his devoted wife, Judy Harrelson Tutor; his children, Ryan Tutor of Fuquay-Varina (Kelly Tutor), Jana Tutor Askeland of Raleigh (Dr. Erik Askeland); stepdaughter, Barbara Segroves Lewter; grandchildren, Katie, Colton, Beckett and Kevin. He will also be dearly missed by his brothers, Terry Tutor (Patricia Tutor), Larry Tutor (Ernestine Tutor) and Charles Tutor.
Joe was proud to have served our great country in the USMC and served our community through the Local Masonic Lodge. He was a faithful member of Duncan Baptist Church. He enjoyed going to NASCAR races with his childhood friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Duncan Baptist Church, 12024 NC Hwy 42 West, Holly Springs, NC 27540.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 5, 2020