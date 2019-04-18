Joe Woodard



Spring Hope



Joe Woodard, 88, passed away on April 15, 2019 at Rex Hospital in Raleigh. He was the widower of Sue Woodard. They shared 56 years of marriage together.



Born in Kenly, NC, he was the son of Elijah and Nancy Woodard. He graduated from Glendale School. He served in the Navy in Hawaii after graduation. He was the long-time branch manager for First Citizens Bank in Spring Hope, NC.



He was a member and deacon of First Baptist Church in Spring Hope. He was a member of the Lions Club, the Jaycees, the Spring Hope Chamber of Commerce, and a long-time emcee of the Pumpkin Festival. He was a member of the hospital board of Nash General Hospital. He coached little league and pony league baseball. He enjoyed growing azaleas and rhododendrons, and other flowers. He enjoyed hunting and golf with his friends. He loved duck decoys and calls, and antique coins. He will be remembered for his kindness and his willingness to help others in his work and personal life. He had time to talk to anyone.



He is survived by his long-time companion and friend, Ms. Fan Whitley; his son Paul, and Paul's wife Natalie; his grandchildren, Christopher, Kelly, and Lillian.



The funeral service will be held on Friday, April 19, at 12 noon at First Baptist Church in Spring Hope. The visitation will precede the service at 11:00 AM.



Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Woodard Sr. family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary