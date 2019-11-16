|
Joel Rudolph Williamson
October 27, 1929 - November 9, 2019
Chapel Hill
Joel R. Williamson, beloved University of North Carolina historian of the American South, died November 9, 2019 at Carol Woods Retirement community in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. He was 90 years of age. Born on October 27, 1929, and reared in Anderson County, South Carolina, he graduated from the University of South Carolina and earned a PhD in History from the University of California, Berkeley. He served in the U.S. Navy as an active duty officer during the Korean War, aboard ship and in Germany, continuing in the Reserves until 1970. Williamson taught for 43 years at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Williamson was a meticulous researcher of his chosen topics, yielding information on which he based his inspired and insightful series of landmark works on race relations and Southern culture. His seminal work, The Crucible of Race: Black-White Relations in the American South since Emancipation, received the Francis Parkman Prize, the Robert F. Kennedy Book Award, the Ralph Emerson Award, and finalist recognition for the Pulitzer Prize.
Joel is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Anna Woodson Williamson of Chapel Hill, NC, and by the children of his first marriage to Marie Ahearn Williamson (deceased): daughter Joelle W. Hull and husband Harris B. of Arlington, VA, son William D. Williamson and wife Linda S. of Mebane, NC, daughter Alethea W. Hardy and husband David A. of Carrboro, NC, five grandchildren including Geoffrey Williamson Boyle and wife Lisa, Caitlin R. Boyle, Matthew C. Boyle and Samuel G. Williamson, and great-grandchildren Liam Thomas and Katherine Faye Boyle.
Services will be held in the Chapel of the Cross at 304 E. Franklin Street, Chapel Hill, NC on Saturday, November 23, 2019, beginning at 9:00 AM with a reception to follow at the church.
Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers in designated memory of Joel R. Williamson to: Charles House, 7511 Sunrise Rd, Chapel Hill, NC 27514; Chapel of the Cross-You are the Light, 304 E Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27514; or, Wilson Library's Southern Historical Collection, UNC, PO Box 309, Chapel Hill, NC 27514-0309 (or "Make a Gift On-line" at give.unc.edu under "University Libraries"). Condolences may shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News & Observer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019