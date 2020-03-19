|
John Benedict Hernes
September 30, 1937 - March 16, 2020
Apex
John Benedict Hernes, 82, of Apex, formerly of Hartford, CT, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Transitions Life Care Hospice in Raleigh, NC.
John was born September 30, 1937 in Hartford, CT to the late George and Madeline (Sargent) Hernes. He was a veteran of the US Marine Corps. John had a successful career as a sales representative in the printing industry in New York City and Hartford, CT.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Marcia Thibeault and son in law Donald E. Melinsky.
John will be lovingly missed by his wife of 48 years, Shirley Ann Hernes and his 5 children; Heidi Parks and her husband Gary of New York, Laurie Salzano and her husband Robert of New York, and Jennifer Melinsky of Michigan, Steven Mansfield and his wife Aida of Texas and Jodi Snyder and her husband Robert of North Carolina; Eight Grandchildren, Jayni Campbell, Ally Kepler, Derek Melinsky, Kimberly DeStefano, Alexandra Mansfield, Lauren Snyder, Rachel Snyder, and Erika Snyder and Maddie; and Great Grand Daughter Marin Harper Kepler; Brother, George Hernes and his wife Betty of Florida; along with several nieces and nephews and extended family members.
The family would also like to thank the caregivers at Heartsfield of Cary, who he lovingly referred to as Mr. Curtis (Curtis Thomas) and My China (China Yates) and the wonderful nurses at Transitions Life Care Hospice of Raleigh.
A private memorial service will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at 3PM at Apex Funeral Home, 550 W. Williams St. Apex, NC 27502.
Donations in memory of John Hernes can be made to the American Diabetes Foundation. https://www.diabetes.org/donate
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 19, 2020