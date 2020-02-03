Home

Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Piney Grove Baptist Church
3217 Piney Grove-Wilbon Road
Fuquay-Varina, NC
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Piney Grove Baptist Church
3217 Piney Grove-Wilbon Road
Fuquay-Varin, NC
John "Jt" Beal

John "Jt" Beal Obituary
John Thomas "JT" Beal

Cary

John Thomas "JT" Beal, age 90, peacefully went to his Heavenly Home Saturday, February 1, 2020. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Piney Grove Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Piney Grove Baptist Church, 3217 Piney Grove-Wilbon Road, Fuquay-Varina. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery.

JT was born in Franklin County of the late Thomas E. and Ida H. Beal. He was a resident of Cary, NC since 1955, and retired after 32 years of service with NCDOT. He is preceded in death by his wife, Nellie; son, Danny and great-grandson, Jordan.

He is survived by his children, Joyce Beal, Cathy Waters (Jim), Wayne Beal (Victoria); 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251 Washington, DC 20090-7251.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 3, 2020
