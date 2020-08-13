John Benson

John Dale Benson



Raleigh



John Dale Benson, age 68 of Raleigh, died peacefully at Hillcrest Raleigh on August 10, 2020. He was born in Charlotte, NC to the late John Ray and Mary Gladys Benson and grew up in Concord. He graduated from Northwest Cabarrus High School and NC State University with degrees in Architecture and Electrical Engineering. At NCSU, he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity and a member of the marching band, playing the trumpet. He owned Knott Benson Engineering Firm in Durham and was a member of the Durham Sertoma Club. Dale was a faithful member of Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, the Chancel Choir, the ACC Sunday School Class and the United Methodist Men. Dale loved his Wolfpack, eating hot peppers, his cat "Buddy", every kind of music, singing in the choir, his friends, and dancing with his wife to beach music.



He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Ann, and his daughter, Mary Catherine Grew and husband, Joseph Grew of Raleigh. Dale has one granddaughter, Ann Safrit Grew, and a grandson due in October. He is also survived by his sister, Ann Crutchfield, and husband Wylie Crutchfield of Albemarle.



A private internment will take place at Hayes Barton UMC Columbarium with a Celebration of Life Service planned for a later date.



Contributions may be made to Hayes Barton UMC Music Fund.



