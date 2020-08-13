1/1
John Benson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Dale Benson

Raleigh

John Dale Benson, age 68 of Raleigh, died peacefully at Hillcrest Raleigh on August 10, 2020. He was born in Charlotte, NC to the late John Ray and Mary Gladys Benson and grew up in Concord. He graduated from Northwest Cabarrus High School and NC State University with degrees in Architecture and Electrical Engineering. At NCSU, he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity and a member of the marching band, playing the trumpet. He owned Knott Benson Engineering Firm in Durham and was a member of the Durham Sertoma Club. Dale was a faithful member of Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, the Chancel Choir, the ACC Sunday School Class and the United Methodist Men. Dale loved his Wolfpack, eating hot peppers, his cat "Buddy", every kind of music, singing in the choir, his friends, and dancing with his wife to beach music.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Ann, and his daughter, Mary Catherine Grew and husband, Joseph Grew of Raleigh. Dale has one granddaughter, Ann Safrit Grew, and a grandson due in October. He is also survived by his sister, Ann Crutchfield, and husband Wylie Crutchfield of Albemarle.

A private internment will take place at Hayes Barton UMC Columbarium with a Celebration of Life Service planned for a later date.

Contributions may be made to Hayes Barton UMC Music Fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
716 West North Street
Raleigh, NC 27603
9192353337
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by National Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved