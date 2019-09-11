Home

Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Hill Cemetery
350 North 1st Street,
Nashville, NC
View Map
1926 - 2019
John Bobbitt Obituary
John Barrett Bobbitt

Rocky Mount

John Barrett Bobbitt, 93, of Rocky Mount, NC died on September 8, 2019. John was born on May 20, 1926 to George Ricks and Cora Brewer Bobbitt in Nashville, NC.

John will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. John spent his career working with W.B. Lea Tobacco Company. He loved to play golf and also enjoyed fishing, spending much time with his son and grandsons pursuing that passion. John and Betsy were lifetime residents of Rocky Mount and they spent many days enjoying their second home at Lake Gaston, NC.

Surviving are his son, John Barrett (Barry) Bobbitt, Jr. and his daughter-in-law, Janice Taylor Bobbitt of Wilmington, NC, grandson John Alston Bobbitt, wife Charli Woodard Bobbitt and great-granddaughter Alston Reid Bobbitt and grandson Bradley Taylor Bobbitt and fiance Unique Kimmell, all of Wilmington, NC, and his brother, George Ricks Bobbitt, Jr. of San Francisco, CA. He was predeceased by his wife Betsy Alston Bobbitt, his two sisters Irma Bobbitt Hardy of Raleigh, NC, Virginia Bobbitt Sessoms of Nashville, NC and his brother Elwyn Bobbitt of Norfolk, Virginia.

A service to honor John's memory will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Forest Hill Cemetery, 350 North 1st Street, Nashville, NC at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial contributions be made to Englewood United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 7128, Rocky Mount, NC 27804-0128.

Condolences may be made at CremationSocietyNC.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 11, 2019
