|
|
John Carl Boling
March 2, 1949-August 9, 2019
Cary, NC
John Carl Boling, 70, beloved father, grandfather, educator and pianist/organist, passed away peacefully at home on August 9th with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Boling, and grandparents, Karl and Clara Brown. John was a statistician and executive with SAS Institute for much of his career. He later served as a statistical consultant for researchers and graduate students in the School of Nursing at Duke University. He held B.S and M.S degrees from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University and later completed a Ph.D. degree. John was born in Parkersburg, WV and was a graduate of Spencer High School in Spencer, WV.
He was the oldest of four boys and is survived by his wife, Domini, his brothers, Bob, Joe (Christine) and Bruce (Star), his children, Jonathan (Jill), Todd (Heather) and Michelle Boling Elder (Scot) and step-children, Heather Clugston (Darryl) and Sonja Whitehead (Tom), and twelve grandchildren.
John was passionate about classical music and studied piano/organ under his grandfather, Karl "Doc" Brown. He began playing the organ in high school at Spencer United Methodist Church and later at Blacksburg United Methodist Church while in college. He was the Pianist for St. Francis United Methodist Church in Cary, NC from 1986 until 1995 and was the Pianist/Organist at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Raleigh, NC staring in 2010 through 2014. John particularly enjoyed playing the Christmas cantatas and oratorios of Bach.
A celebration of John's life will be held at 5:00 pm on August 29th, 2019 at St. Francis United Methodist Church, 2965 Kildaire Farm Rd., Cary, NC. A reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, www.theaftd.org.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 14, 2019