John David Branch
December 25, 1957 - May 6, 2020
Ocean Isle Beach
John (Johnny) David Branch, age 62 passed away after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer on May 6, 2020. Johnny was born in Ft. Benning, Georgia and lived his childhood in Lumberton, North Carolina. He was born on December 25, 1957 to Alex Branch (deceased) and beloved Mother, Margaret Ann Branch (Baxley) of Lumberton, North Carolina.
He was loved profoundly by his wife Tracy Branch, married September 3, 2011 in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.
Johnny is survived by his loving stepson, Jerry Raymond, III and his wife, Ashley of Dothan, Alabama. Stepdaughter and step-grandchildren, Drew, Logan and Shelby of Florida.
Johnny is survived by his brother, Alex Branch, Jr., and his wife, Kimberly and their child, Josh, and great niece, Aubreigh of Lumberton, North Carolina. Cousin, W. T. Powers and his wife, Caryl, their children Ashley Powers (daughters, Grace and Hailey), Caleb and his wife, Jennifer (son, George) all of Lumberton, North Carolina.
Johnny retired after 37 years of service from Duke Energy (Progress Energy/Carolina Power & Light), he was loved by many, many friends and co-workers, they were his extended family. Johnny loved classic cars, golf, and throwing bags with dear friends.
Due to current restrictions A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, PLEASE make donations in John Branch's name to Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to www.shallottefunerals.com.
White Funeral and Cremation Service Shallotte, N.C.
Published in The News and Observer on May 9, 2020.