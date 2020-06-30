John Brown

John Sterling Brown



June 17, 1948 - June 28, 2020



Asheboro



John Sterling Brown, age 72, of Asheboro passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Alpine Health & Rehabilitation in Asheboro.



Mr. Brown was born in Cabarrus County, NC on June 17, 1948 to Sterling Moore and Bernice Bowden Brown. He was a graduate of NC State University. John was retired from Carolina Power & Light after 50 years of service and was the co-owner of Utility Technology. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by Benjamin Franklin. John had a good sense of humor and loved telling jokes. He was an avid fisherman. He loved to learn and was very patriotic.



He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jane Wommack Brown; 2 aunts, cousins, and friends.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 10:00 am-2:00 pm at his home.



Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro is serving the Brown family.



