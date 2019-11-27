|
|
John Bryan Wright III
September 11, 1946 – November 24, 2019
Wendell
John Bryan Wright III, 73, died Sunday. He was born in Wake County to the late John Bryan & Evelyn Horton Wright, II. He worked as an Accountant for the State of North Carolina. He was devout in his Christian Faith, loving and fearing God. Some of John's other enjoyments in life were hunting, fishing and all things Carolina. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by a sister, Johnsie Bailey, grandchild, Bryan Lee Wright and brother-in-law, Claude Nethercutt
He is survived by his loving wife, of 53 years, Mary Gay Wright, son John Bryan Wright, IV of Raleigh, daughter, Angela Wright Connor(Tadd) of Hendersonville, grandchildren, Chris Cornett, Harley Ray Wright, Addison & Jordan Connor, great grandchild, Braydan Cornett, brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Billy & Becky Gay and sister-in-law, Betty Lou Nethercutt.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hephzibah Baptist Church, Wendell NC.
Memorial service 3 pm, Sunday, Hephzibah Baptist Church, 1794 Wendell Blvd, Wendell with visitation following the service. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 27, 2019