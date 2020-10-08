1/1
John C. Alford
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
John "Buck" Clellon Alford

April 26, 1927 - October 3, 2020

Raleigh

John "Buck" Clellon Alford, 93, passed away on October 3, 2020.

John was the son of the late Luke & Annie Alford of Wendell. He was born and lived all his life in Wake County.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Mary Belle Lee; brothers, Leamon, Herman and Ed; sisters, Gladys Honeycutt, Lois Honeycutt, Wilma Woodard; and granddaughter Danielle Williams.

John is survived by his sisters, Anne Hatcher and Grace Tutor (Bobby) of Wendell; daughters Brenda Williams (Lee) and Bobbie Stuck (Danny), grandchildren Jonathan Williams (Brittany), Heather Poythress-Jenkins (Sander), Brandon Poythress (Dianna); great-grandchildren Carter Williams, Presley Williams , Benny DeJesus (Rebbeka), Mikayla Rosario; great-great-grandson Julian DeJesus.

John retired from CP&L after 42 years of dedicated service. After retirement from the power company John enjoyed staying active by working part time for Brinks Armored Transport and Aycock Auto Auction.

John was a loving and generous person always willing to help others. He was a wonderful husband, "Dad", "Papa" and brother.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Carolina Pines Baptist Church located at 2655 S. Saunders St., Raleigh, NC 27603. Masks are required. Available at www.facebook.com/stricklandfuneral on Sunday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Carolina Pines Baptist Church of which John and Mary were long time members.

Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. On line condolences may be made at www.stricklandfuneral.com

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Carolina Pines Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
