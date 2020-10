John "Buck" Clellon AlfordApril 26, 1927 - October 3, 2020RaleighJohn "Buck" Clellon Alford, 93, passed away on October 3, 2020.John was the son of the late Luke & Annie Alford of Wendell. He was born and lived all his life in Wake County.He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Mary Belle Lee; brothers, Leamon, Herman and Ed; sisters, Gladys Honeycutt, Lois Honeycutt, Wilma Woodard; and granddaughter Danielle Williams.John is survived by his sisters, Anne Hatcher and Grace Tutor (Bobby) of Wendell; daughters Brenda Williams (Lee) and Bobbie Stuck (Danny), grandchildren Jonathan Williams (Brittany), Heather Poythress-Jenkins (Sander), Brandon Poythress (Dianna); great-grandchildren Carter Williams, Presley Williams , Benny DeJesus (Rebbeka), Mikayla Rosario; great-great-grandson Julian DeJesus.John retired from CP&L after 42 years of dedicated service. After retirement from the power company John enjoyed staying active by working part time for Brinks Armored Transport and Aycock Auto Auction.John was a loving and generous person always willing to help others. He was a wonderful husband, "Dad", "Papa" and brother.A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Carolina Pines Baptist Church located at 2655 S. Saunders St., Raleigh, NC 27603. Masks are required. Available at www.facebook.com/stricklandfuneral on Sunday.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Carolina Pines Baptist Church of which John and Mary were long time members.Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. On line condolences may be made at www.stricklandfuneral.com