John Clyde Tate, Jr.
Raleigh
John Clyde Tate, Jr., passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2019 at The Oaks at Mayview in Raleigh. A native and long-time resident of Greensboro, NC, he was proud of his 43 yr. career with Burlington Industries. He was an avid tennis player until age 83 and also promoted tennis wherever he lived. John was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle.
He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Marshall, parents John C. Tate Sr. and Mabel Privette, brother Charles and nephew Michael, all of Greensboro. He is survived by 3 sons—John C. Tate III (Jack) and wife Anne, of Raleigh: Dr. Robert M. Tate and wife Judy, of Longmont, CO, and Dr. David A. Tate and wife Dr. Karen Davis, of Chapel Hill; 4 granddaughters, Meg Tate, Emily Tate (Will Rounds), Natalie Tate, and Dr. Rebecca Jones (Dr. Dane Jones), as well as 4 great-granddaughters; sister-in-law Gay Adams Tate Fischer of Greensboro, and many nieces and a nephew.
A visitation will be held on Sat., Nov. 9, 2:00-4:00 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 St. Mary's St., Raleigh. Memorial services will be held in the Mausoleum at Westminster Gardens, 3601 Whitehurst Road, Greensboro, NC on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 1:00.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Transitions LifeCare (250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607("transitionslifecare.org"), Greensboro Tennis Foundation (3802 Jaycee Park Drive, Greensboro, NC 27455(gtpfoundation.org/donate-now), or a .
Please see John's full obituary at brownwynneraleigh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 6, 2019