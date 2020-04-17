|
John Carlton Raper
Raleigh
John Carlton Raper, 61, passed away on Monday April 13, 2020 at Green Leaf Care Center. Carlton led a very active life in the Raleigh area. His passions were fishing and water skiing.
Survivors include his loving mother, Mary Ann Boxley; sister, Cydney Dee Smith, aunt Sue Bailey and children; aunt Linda Dee Phillips; and a niece, Lauren A. Becknell and children.
Memorial Services will not be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in John's name to Amedisys Hospice, 220 New Fidelity Court, Garner, NC 27529 or Green Leaf Care Center, 2041 NC 210 North, Lillington, NC. 27546.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 17, 2020