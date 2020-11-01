1/1
Dr. John Cella
1937 - 2020
John Robert Cella, M.D.

Raleigh

Dr. John Robert Cella, 83, of Raleigh, died at home surrounded by family on October 30, 2020. Dr. Cella was born in Trenton, NJ, on August 3, 1937, to Frank A. Cella and Catherine A. Cella. In 1940 Dr. Cella's family moved to Raleigh, where his father worked for securities firm Kirchofer & Arnold Associates, Inc. and later served as an executive officer and board member of Cameron-Brown Co. As a child he attended Murphey School and Hayes Barton School (later Myrtle Underwood). A graduate of Needham Broughton High School and Wake Forest College, Dr. Cella was inspired by his uncle and fellow outdoorsman, Dr. Charles F. Cella, to pursue medicine. After Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, Dr. Cella graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine and completed his internship and residency in radiology at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond. At MCV Dr. Cella received exceptional training in angiography, cobalt radiation therapy, and other aspects of diagnostic and therapeutic radiology of the time. In 1969 Dr. Cella returned to Raleigh, where he joined Raleigh Radiology Associates, Inc., and later founded Triangle Consultant Services, Inc. He also served as a Wake County Medical Examiner.

Dr. Cella was predeceased by his parents, formerly of Raleigh, and his brother, Frank E. Cella, formerly of Murrells Inlet, SC. He is survived by his four children, Mary Elizabeth C. Smerko (Jeffrey) of Raleigh, Catharine C. Zivkovic (Bora) of Cary, John R. Cella, Jr. (Ansley Chapman) of Raleigh, Anne C. Kepplinger (Reid Hoke) of Beaufort; eight grandchildren: Molly, Sarah (Chad Blankenbeker), David, Ruthie, Johnny, Chapman, Marion, and Ian; his children's mother, Mary Elizabeth K. Cella of Raleigh, with whom he shared much happiness in recent years, and her brother Kenneth A. Kirby, Jr. (Jill Bagwell), of Raleigh.

Dr. Cella's family is most grateful for the care rendered by Dr. Steven M. Liebowitz and special nurses Chantal, Viviane, Joy, and Grayson.

Only a private graveside service will be held on account of COVID.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to White Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1704 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, NC 27608, or WCPE, P.O. Box 828, Wake Forest, NC 27588.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.

Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 1, 2020.
