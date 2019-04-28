John "Jack" Crosson



Raleigh



John A. Crosson, better known as Jack, of Raleigh, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, aged 81 years.



Jack was born August 7, 1937, in Philadelphia, PA, to John and Grace Crosson. After attending St. Thomas More High School in West Philadelphia, he proudly served our country in the US Navy, and went on to a successful career with the US Postal Service in the areas of maintenance, engineering, and management, eventually becoming Postmaster of Trenton, NJ, before retiring.



On September 30, 1961, Jack married Margaret Higgins, nicknamed Peggy, and over their 48 year marriage they had three children, John, Mary, and Michael, and many family adventures living in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Illinois, New Jersey, Virginia, and North Carolina.



Jack was a shortwave and CB band radio enthusiast and very learned on the subject of his Irish heritage, giving talks and travelogues on Irish history, culture, and his many trips to the Emerald Isle with his family. He was a proud member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, serving once as the New Jersey state president and was also the founding president of the AOH Raleigh chapter, North Carolina AOH state president, and also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Jack had a great love of other people and enjoyed interacting with everyone he came into contact with, whether a waitress, cashier, doctor, or whoever, always asking where they were from or where they went to school.



Jack was preceded in death by his mother and father, and his dear wife Peggy in 2009.



He is survived by his children John (wife Denise), Mary (husband Phillip Strang), Michael (wife Brigitte); his five siblings Miriam, Dennis, Kathleen, Joan, and Claire; his seven grandchildren Sean (wife Sarah), Jennifer, Gabrielle, Laura, Theresa, Julia, and Eva; and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews.



A funeral mass will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, located at 2817 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rex Health Care Foundation at www.rexhealthcarefoundation.com



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St., Raleigh. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary