John Crotsley
1949 - 2020
John M. Crotsley

June 14, 1949 - October 10, 2020

Raleigh, NC

John McRary Crotsley, 71, passed away at home after a brave battle with cancer on Saturday, October 10, 2020. John is survived by the love of his life, Sheree Crotsley, and many friends who consider him family. John was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Dorothy Crotsley of Arlington, VA and brother, Kenneth Crotsley.



A graduate of East Carolina University, John worked at NC Department of Health and Human Services for many years, retiring in 2000. An avid bicyclist, John rode daily bike routes of 15+ miles with his close-knit bike buddies. In addition, he rode in the inaugural 7-day Cycle NC Mountains to Coast Ride and participated each year for 20 years.

John was known for his big laugh, which will remain a fond memory for generations, his generous spirit and an irreverent sense of humor. In retirement, John continued his love of woodworking and mechanical clock collection. In addition to helping friends or strangers in need, John participated regularly in Red Cross blood drives, donating 18 gallons over his lifetime.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Food Bank of Eastern NC, Meals on Wheels and the Hospice Organization of your choice. A celebration of life will be planned in the future. Condolences may be shared at www.cremationsocietync.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
