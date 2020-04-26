|
|
John William Cullen (Jack)
July 19, 1932 ~ April 12, 2020
Myrtle Beach, SC
Jack Cullen, 87, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday home surrounded by his loving family and his companion dog Mate.
Raised in Peabody, MA, Jack was the son of the late Owen and Clara Agnew Cullen. Jack served proudly in U.S. Army where he obtained the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He worked as an electrical engineer for 34 years at IBM. A golf enthusiast, Jack retired to Myrtle Beach in 1990.
In addition to his parents, Jack is predeceased by the mother of his 5 children, Edna Provost Cullen, his son, John W. Cullen, Jr. and his daughter, Brenda Traner.
Survivors include sons, Scott (Penny) of Angier; Pat (Ellen) of Raleigh; Ken (Cici) of Raleigh, Daughter-in-Law Anne Cullen; 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
A graveside service at the Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery, South Myrtle Beach, officiated by Father Paul McNeil of the Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church, Pawley's Island, was held on Thursday April 23.
Jack suffered a break to his hip in January which led to his rapid decline. Family and friends would like to thank his son, Scott, for the constant care and companionship he has given Jack over the past 5 years. At this time of immense food shortage and financial need, in lieu of flowers, monetary or time donations should be made in Jack's memory to the .
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2020