John D. Bird



Chapel Hill



On Wednesday, February 20th, 2019, John D. Bird, devoted father, loving partner and good friend, passed away at the age of 88 in Chapel Hill, N.C. John was born on June 29th,1930, in Milwaukee, WI to John Sr. and Lois (Cormany) Bird; brother of Charles.



John graduated from Northwestern University, received his JD from Marquette University and practiced law for 40 years in Milwaukee. He married beloved Miriam (Mimi) Young in 1959. They raised two sons, David and Peter, in Whitefish Bay, WI and remained there until Mimi's death in 2002. John moved to Chapel Hill in 2006. He survived lung cancer and then thrived in his NC home, relishing time with his family, loving partner Susanna Chabinak-Uhlig and her daughter, Suzette, and many friends who describe him as a warm, educated, eloquent and erudite gentleman. He was a vibrant and cherished member of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. John is survived by his sons, David (Julie) and Peter (Laura), partner Susanna, and grandsons Carter, Alex, Leo and Charlie, and granddaughter Katherine. Memorial services will be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory would be welcomed at Special Olympics Orange County, 200 Plant Rd, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.



Condolences may be shared at CRemationSocietyNC.com Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary