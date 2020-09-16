1/1
John D. Luening
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John David Luening

Feb. 21, 1935 - Sept. 7, 2020

Washington

Dave grew up in the Washington, DC area with his widowed mother and two older sisters at the home of his grandfather, George Washington Combs, a Capitol Hill columnist for The Baltimore Sun. He passed away at home with his loving wife, Doris, at Galloway Ridge, in Pittsboro, North Carolina.

Dave's generous and caring presence made people feel at ease. He was kind and intelligent, with a quiet integrity and a delightful sense of humor. He was beloved by those who knew him in many different contexts.

Dave attended both Ohio Wesleyan University and the University of Tennessee, graduating in 1957. He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He and his wife Doris met as college students both working for the summer in Yellowstone Park. The two were married after graduation. Dave began a 30-year career with IBM, where his responsibilities grew with the burgeoning mainframe business that heralded the information age. On assignment in Tokyo, he became the first non-Japanese board member of IBM Japan and helped found IBM China. After retiring from IBM, he worked with a boutique management consulting firm, Marakon Associates, and as an expert witness in the area of intellectual property, contracts, and licensing.

As a pilot for over 50 years, with instrument and multi-engine ratings, Dave flew for business and family reasons. He was one of four founders of Cape Air, an airline that started with a few planes and grew to be the largest independent regional airline in the United States, with operations in New England, the Midwest, and the Caribbean. He also enjoyed flying with Angel Flights that transports patients in need of medical care.

The Luening family has a summer home on Martha's Vineyard, MA. Dave was a founder and recent President of the Great Pond Foundation, where he served as a director for over two decades. He was also a member of the Edgartown Ponds Committee that reflected the interests of homeowners, fishermen, and environmentalists.

Dave was an active member of University United Methodist Church in Chapel Hill, N C., a church he truly loved. His remains will be placed there in the rose garden memorial area. Plans for a memorial service will take shape after the current pandemic is over. Memorial gifts may be donated to your charity of choice.

Surviving Dave are his wife of sixty three years, Doris Asbury Luening; son, J. Randolph Luening; daughter, Kitty Luening Culbert, and husband, John Culbert; granddaughters Taylor Culbert and Christa Culbert and husband, Stuart Montgomery; grandson, Charlie Culbert; sister, Leila Luening King; brother-in-law, Stewart Asbury and wife Jennifer Jones Asbury; and several nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of the Carolinas

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved