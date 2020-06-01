John Dalas Vance, Sr.
February 16, 1933 - May 29, 2020
ZEBULON
Zebulon – John Dalas Vance, Sr., 87, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday. He was born in Avery County to the late Ira and Leeota Clark Vance. He served his country in the U. S. Army. He was preceded in death by his son, Dr. John Dalas Vance, Jr. and six brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Katie Eddins Vance of the home, daughter, Kathe Vance (Colin Farnsworth), grandchildren, Lauren Vance & Lee Vance (Kelsi), daughter-in-law, Beverly Vance, sister, Alberta Redmond & many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service 11 am, Tuesday, Gethsemane Memorial Gardens. He will lie in state from 12-5 pm, Monday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. Full obituary at www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News and Observer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 15, 2020.