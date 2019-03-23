John Daniel Wright



January 30, 1927 - March 20, 2019



Chapel Hill



J.D. Wright passed away on March 20, 2019 at age 97.



Mr. Wright was born in Orange County, NC to the late Will and Verdie Lohr Wright on January 30, 1927. His mother passed away when J.D. was 9 months old, and he was raised in Chapel Hill by his Aunt Elizabeth Morris. J.D. graduated from Chapel Hill High School in 1944. Following graduation, he joined the Merchant Marines and served until the end of World War II. J.D. then entered the University of North Carolina, but was called back into the US Army during the Korean War. He was discharged in 1953, and returned to UNC, graduating with a B.A. in Journalism in 1956. While a student, he worked part-time at the Carolina Sport Shop. After college he worked at Town & Campus prior to being hired for several years as Manager of Chapel Hill Country Club. In 1974 he was hired as Golf and Pro Shop Manager at Finley Golf Club in Chapel Hill and remained in that position until he retired in 1992.



J.D. was gifted with a welcoming smile and the ability to remember names which made him very popular with the golfers at Finley Golf Club. J.D. also played a lot of golf at Chapel Hill Country Club and enjoyed the Mondays playing golf at various golf courses with the Senior Men. Special to J.D. were the times he was invited to play golf with his brother-in-law Preston Powers in tournaments held at Henderson Country Club. J.D. was a charter member of the Roosters (aged out of Jaycees), and served as President on two occasions.



On a snowy evening in January 1965, J.D. was introduced to Annie Lou Powers, a Henderson girl working as Student Admissions Officer at the UNC School of Dentistry. Eight years later, J.D.'s bachelor status changed to devoted husband when they married in November 1973.



During the three plus years at the Stratford being well cared for while dealing with dementia, J.D. possessed the unusual ability to always praise his wife. He always greeted his wife with compliments and joyous expressions of love. A very special thank you is due to the individuals who work for Hospice Care of Alamance-Caswell who tended to J.D. five days a week. An unbelievable contribution that gave J.D. the best quality of life possible for a person who had lost the ability to think and care for himself.



J.D. is survived by his wife, Annie Lou; half-sister, Martha Robertson, and her husband, Al, of SC; brothers-in-law, Preston and Glenn Powers of Henderson, NC.



In addition to his parents, J.D. was predeceased by his sisters, Helen, Drucille, and Frances; brother, Garland, and half-brothers, Billy and Leonard Wright.



The Wright family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill.