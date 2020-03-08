|
|
John Christopher Detwiler
March 17, 1936 - February 25, 2020
Durham
John Christopher Detwiler, 83, died on February 25, 2020 in Durham, NC. He is survived by his wife, Lessie Lide Detwiler; daughters, Laura Detwiler Stratton (Joe) and Jennifer Detwiler; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and his sister, Juliana Sutton (Jack).
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday March 14, 2020 in the Upper School Meeting Hall at Carolina Friends School, 4809 Friends School Road, Durham, NC 27705. Memorial Contributions may be made to Carolina Friends School or Duke HomeCare & Hospice (Hospice Program), Office of Development, 4321 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704.
The Detwiler family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 8, 2020