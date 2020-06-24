John Douglas "Johnny" Benson
1947-2020
Benson, NC
Benson, NC: Mr. John Douglas "Johnny" Benson, age, 73 of Elevation Road, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his residence with his loving family by his side. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Friday, June 26, 2020 at Benson Grove Baptist Church. Dr. Billy Cashwell, Mr. Barry Barbour and Mr. Randy Sorrell will officiate. Entombment will follow in Roselawn Cemetery with Vietnam Veterans Honors.
Mr. Benson was born on February 4, 1947 in Johnston County to the late John Lewis and Pauline Benson. He was a 1965 graduate of Benson High School and also served in the US Navy Seabees during Vietnam. Mr. Benson worked with Crawford Sprinkler Company of Raleigh, retiring with 32 years of service in 2012, and was a member of Benson Grove Baptist Church. He was also a member of Banner Post 109 American Legion. Mr. Benson was a devoted husband, father, and PaPa.
Surviving include his wife of 39 years, Sandra H. Benson; children, Lisa Campbell and husband, Larry of Benson, Randy Sorrell and wife, Wendy of Clayton, Jodie Tyndall and husband, Johnnie of Deep Run, John Eric Benson of Benson and Shane Benson and wife, Tanya of Benson; twelve grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren; sister, Polly Sue Barnes and husband, Dannie of Benson; several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health concerns the family understands if you are not able to join them for the services. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated.
Mr. Benson will be available for viewing and you may sign the register book on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 12:30 PM-5:00 PM at Rose and Graham Funeral Home in Benson and also prior to the service on Friday morning at Benson Grove Baptist Church.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 24, 2020.