John Edward Mack, Jr
August 13, 1931-August 19, 2019
Apex
John Edward Mack, Jr, 88, died peacefully, Monday at his home surrounded by his family. He was the son of late John Edward Mack Sr. and Vida Pink Finch Mack. He was predeceased by five brothers and one sister.
He was a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean War, serving his country for four years active duty and five years in the reserves.
He is survived by his wife, Louise Odesta Johnson Mack, of the home, son, John Edward Mack III and his fiancé, Susan, daughter, Debra Kay Mack Jones and her husband Jermyn, five grandchildren, six great
grandchildren, fur baby Pee Wee, numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.
Arrangements are being handled by City of Oaks Cremation, LLC.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 2, 2019