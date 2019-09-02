Home

POWERED BY

Services
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Edward Mack Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Edward Mack Jr. Obituary
John Edward Mack, Jr

August 13, 1931-August 19, 2019

Apex

John Edward Mack, Jr, 88, died peacefully, Monday at his home surrounded by his family. He was the son of late John Edward Mack Sr. and Vida Pink Finch Mack. He was predeceased by five brothers and one sister.

He was a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean War, serving his country for four years active duty and five years in the reserves.

He is survived by his wife, Louise Odesta Johnson Mack, of the home, son, John Edward Mack III and his fiancé, Susan, daughter, Debra Kay Mack Jones and her husband Jermyn, five grandchildren, six great

grandchildren, fur baby Pee Wee, numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.

Arrangements are being handled by City of Oaks Cremation, LLC.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of City of Oaks Cremation
Download Now