John Willard Edwards
April 12, 1936 - October 12, 2020
Vonore, TN
Mr. John Willard Edwards, 84, of Vonore, TN passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. John is preceded in death by his loving wife Golda Jackson Edwards. He is survived by his daughter Wendy Edwards Collins (Tim) of NC, daughter Lori Edwards (Gary Rugg) of VA, grandson Marshal Tollie Weldon of VA, and sister Bernice Hopkins of MD. John will be buried at Mont Lawn Cemetery in Raleigh, NC. There will be a Celebration of John's Life at a later date. Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview, www.CremationByGrandview.com
, 865-738-0244