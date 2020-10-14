1/
John Edwards
1936 - 2020
John Willard Edwards

April 12, 1936 - October 12, 2020

Vonore, TN

Mr. John Willard Edwards, 84, of Vonore, TN passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. John is preceded in death by his loving wife Golda Jackson Edwards. He is survived by his daughter Wendy Edwards Collins (Tim) of NC, daughter Lori Edwards (Gary Rugg) of VA, grandson Marshal Tollie Weldon of VA, and sister Bernice Hopkins of MD. John will be buried at Mont Lawn Cemetery in Raleigh, NC. There will be a Celebration of John's Life at a later date. Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview, www.CremationByGrandview.com, 865-738-0244

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 14, 2020.
