John Emerson "Gold" Joyner
November 17, 1935 - August 17, 2020
Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT - John Emerson "Gold" Joyner, age 84, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, August 17, 2020. Born in Nash County, NC on November 17, 1935, he was the son of the late J.E. Gold Joyner and Rosa Culpepper Joyner. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jesse Joyner; his sister, Lillian J. Batts; and his son-in-law, Scott Greene.
Gold worked for the United States Postal Service for 40 years. He was the Sectional Center/Postmaster for Eastern North Carolina which included 147 post offices. After retiring, Gold worked as an independent insurance adjuster. He was a lifetime member of Bethlehem Presbyterian Church and served as an Elder since 1969. Gold served many of the committees of the church over the years, including Church Treasurer for 53 years and Superintendent of Sunday School. Gold was very active in the community, including Board of Adjustments for the City of Rocky Mount and member of the Rocky Mount Rotary Club. Gold joined the West Mount Ruritan Club in 1958. He held all offices in the Ruritan Club. He served as President five times, organized and served as chairman of the Ruritan Club Scholarship Committee since it started in 1987. Gold was awarded the "Tom Downing Award" and the "Ruritan Forever" award. He also delivered Meals on Wheels for the city and county. Gold was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend and will be dearly missed by all those who knew.
Gold is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nadine B. Joyner; his daughters, Wendy J. Greene of Rocky Mount and Sandy J. Tharrington and husband, Donnie, of Rocky Mount; his granddaughters, Amy, Anna, and Jenna; his great-grandchildren, Austin, Savanna, Jackson, Greyson, Emerson, Trey, Ashton, Necolus, and Noah.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Gold's life will be held at a later date.
During this time, it is understandable that family and friends would like to visit and express their sympathy. You may contact the family by email, place an online condolence on our website or give the family a phone call or send a card. Again, we understand this is a difficult time but we encourage exhibiting safety and courtesy to everyone involved in these services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, 1460 Bethlehem Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27803 or West Mount Ruritan Club, 4924 Dorothy Lane, Rocky Mount, NC 27803.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com
.