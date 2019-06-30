John F. A. Schurman



February 26,1923 - June 24,2019



Boone, NC



JOHN F. A. (JACK) SCHURMAN



Jack Schurman, 96, died on June 24, 2019 at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation Center.



Born in Toronto, Canada on February 26, 1923, he was the son of the late Dirk and Elizabeth Buller Schurman.



Jack was employed as branch manager of Southeast Foods, a food importing company, for many years. He retired in 1991. He subsequently became property manager in the law firm of Monroe, Wyne and Wallace. He hosted the "God Loves You" radio program for ten years during which time he received further education. He was an elder at Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Raleigh NC, for forty years and became a lay minister. He was assigned the pastorate of Berea Presbyterian Church in Four Oaks in 1992.



Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Schurman. At the time of her death in 2006, they had been married for 60 years. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Jacques, Dirk, and Willem; two half brothers Willem and Jaap; and a sister,Jacomine Neeltje (Minnie).



Surviving are his two daughters, Lynda Schurman Harris and Janice Schurman Wahab, both of Boone, NC; a grandson, John Cole Wahab of Boone,NC; granddaughters, Anna Harris Hovancik, Melanie Harris Coffey, and Meghan Harris Mixon, all of Boone,NC; twelve great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joan D'Orazio of Aurora, Ontario Canada; and nieces and nephews in Florida, Michigan, and Canada.



Jack spent the last seven years as a resident at Appalachian Brian Estates where he enjoyed his independence within a helpful and caring Retirement Center.



Both Mary and Jack's ashes will be buried side by side in the Woodlawn Cemetery near Blowing Rock. Their souls are residing with the Lord Jesus Christ. Praise be to God.



A private family graveside will be held in the near future.



Arrangements by Pendry Funeral Home, Lenoir, NC.