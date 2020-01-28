|
|
John Furman Bridgers
Fuquay-Varina
John Furman Bridgers, age 77, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2020 after a short illness of advanced non Hodgkins Lymphoma and kidney failure.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Everett R. and Helen P. Bridgers of Wilson and sister, Patricia B. Harriss and husband, Henry of Angier.
He is survived by his wife, of 47 years, Linda; daughter, Amanda of Cary; son, Christopher and wife, Debbie and two daughters, Ava and Rachel all of Holly Springs; sister, Mary B. Rand of Lillington; brother-in-law, Steve and wife, Marsha of Wilson; numerous nieces and nephew.
A visitation will be held at Fuquay Varina United Methodist Church, Saturday, February 8, 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Memorial service will follow at 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Fuquay Varina United Methodist Church, 100 S. Judd Pkwy, Se. Fuquay-Varina NC 27526 of to an organization of choice.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Fuquay-Varina. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 28, 2020