Dr. John Flint Rhodes



July 30, 1937 - March 7, 2019



Raleigh



John Flint Rhodes, MD died at Rex Hospital March 7, 2019. He was born July 30, 1937, son of the late John Sloan Rhodes, MD and Eleanor Flint Rhodes. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Ruth Young Rhodes formally of Greenville, NC; his daughter Deborah R. Reynolds and son Eric of Asheville, NC.; son John Flint Rhodes, Jr., MD and wife Julianna, their children Sloan, Cian and Harper of Charleston, SC.; son David Russell Rhodes of Raleigh. Other survivors include his sister Judith Rhodes Hoyt and husband Richard Lee (Mike) Hoyt of Raleigh, sons Mathew Rhodes Hoyt and wife Aimee, their son Flint of Crested Butte, CO and Christian Lee Hoyt of Raleigh, NC. Nephews James A. Jr., Ashley A., and Jonathan R. Betts. He was predeceased by his sister Joellen Rhodes Betts.



A Raleigh native, Dr. Rhodes joined his father in the private practice of Urology in 1970. After Dr. John's retirement in 1980, Dr. Flint was associated with other Urologists until his retirement in 2001.



Dr. Rhodes graduated from Broughton 1955, UNC 1959 and attended UNC School of Medicine. As a junior, he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Honorary Medicine Fraternity. He earned the honor of finishing second in his medical school class of 1962.



Dr. Rhodes completed a Surgical Internship at Strong Memorial Hospital, University of Rochester, NY. After completing two years of Surgical Residency at UNC, he entered the U.S. Navy. Lieutenant Commander Rhodes served as Chief Medical Officer, U.S. Naval Station, Midway Island 1965-67.



As a life member of the UNC Alumni Association he was an avid Tar Heel fan and Rams Club supporter. He always followed his Tar Heels, even on Armed Forces Radio and from the middle of the Pacific. He was an HO gauge train collector creating large lay outs with his own hand-crafted scenery. He always had a jigsaw puzzle in progress and enjoyed Bridge, Poker and other card games with friends. He was a true gentleman who lived his life in his own quiet way. He cared deeply for his family, his precious grandchildren, friends and various pets through the years. The birds feasted well in his yard.



Dr. Rhodes was a dedicated physician who gave himself fully in providing the best possible medical care to his patients with respect for each individual.



Dr. Rhodes was a Certified Diplomat of the American Board of Urology, a member of American Medical Association, American Urological Association, N.C. Medical Society, Wake Co. Medical Society, Royster Medical Society and the Womack Medical Society. He served on the staff of Rex Hospital, Wake Medical Center, Raleigh Community Hospital, Dorethea Dix and Central Prison. He was an Assistant Clinical Professor of Urology at UNC School of Medicine.



A memorial service celebrating Flint's life will be held at The Cypress of Raleigh, 8801 Cypress Lakes Drive on Saturday, March 16th at 4:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint Giles Presbyterian Church, 5101 Oak Park Road, Raleigh, NC 27612, the Wake Co. SPCA, 200 Petfinder Lane, Raleigh, NC 27603, or to a .



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary