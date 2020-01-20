Home

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
804 High House Road
Cary, NC
John F. "Jack" Sprink


1940 - 2020
John F. "Jack" Sprink Obituary
John Francis

"Jack" Sprink

FUQUAY-VARINA

John Francis "Jack" Sprink, 79, passed away on January 17, 2020. He was born on January 19, 1940 in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late Theodore and Dorothea Sprink. Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Janice Sprink, and survived by his sons, John Sprink II and his wife, Joy; Jeff Sprink and his wife, Renee; and daughter, Jill Putze and her husband, Robert; grandchildren, Johnny Sprink III, Justin Sprink, Jackson Sprink, Caroline Putze, and Robbie Putze.

He held his title as husband, father, grandpa, brother, friend and Captain of the Boat, with much love, grace, and pride for all.

A funeral mass to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 804 High House Road, Cary. The family will receive guests on Thursday evening, January 23, 2020 from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Road, Cary.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Gail Parkins Memorial Ovarian Cancer Walk for team "Jans Fans", 7413 Six Forks Road, #365, Raleigh, NC 27615.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at:

www.brownwynnecary.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 20, 2020
