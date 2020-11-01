John M. Flournoy



January 15, 1956 - October 25, 2020



Raleigh



On Sunday, October 25, 2020, John "Mick" Flournoy passed away at the age of 64.



Mick was born on January 15, 1956, in Newfoundland, Canada, to Robert and Margaret Flournoy. Soon thereafter, the family moved, and he was ultimately raised in Raleigh, NC, where he graduated from high school before attending East Carolina University. Later, he enlisted in the Navy where he served at NAS Kingsville, TX.



Mick burned the candle, or whatever else was handy, at both ends. He was the fun-loving, though mischievous, uncle who enjoyed nothing more than entertaining his nieces and nephews. His boisterous personality enlivened all family events, regardless of some unsubstantiated domestic rumors that might suggest otherwise.



Mick is preceded in death by his father, Robert, his mother, Peg, and his sister, Patt. He is survived by his three brothers, Bob, Jim, and Yogi as well as sisters-in-laws, several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mick's wishes were to be cremated and to have his ashes spread at Holden Beach where he enjoyed numerous summer vacations with his extended family.



Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Mick's life in their own way, raising a glass of their favorite drink in his memory would be most appropriate. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family would hope that you might consider an unsolicited act of kindness for someone less fortunate in his name.



