John Fredrick Gettinger



August 24, 1942 - July 16, 2019



Garner



John Fredrick Gettinger died peacefully at home with family by his side on July 16, 2019 in Garner, NC at the age of seventy-six.



Mr. Gettinger is survived by his son, John F. Gettinger Jr. of Jacksonville, NC and daughters, Vanda C. Percy of Benson, NC and Jennifer R. Shuman of Garner, NC; niece, Laura Lynch Reidy of Raleigh, NC; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Percy, Malin Shuman, Blythe Shuman, and Rohan Shuman who he dearly loved.



John was born on August 24, 1942 in Oakland, California to Ralph Fredrick Gettinger and Ruth Pickler Gettinger of Raleigh, NC. He graduated from high school at Needham B. Broughton High School in Raleigh, NC in 1961. While John was attending North Carolina State University completing his Industrial Engineering degree, he met the love of his life and soulmate, Pennie Gooch Gettinger and they married August 3, 1963. After John graduated from NCSU, the young couple started out in Wake Forest and began a family, John worked for the Department of Transportation before entering a management career with Union Carbide. John and Pennie also had a love for rehabbing old buildings and houses which they did together while raising their family and pursuing their careers.



A private visitation is scheduled from 1:00 to 2.00 PM at Andrews Hampstead Chapel with a graveside service following at 2:30PM in Sea Lawn Memorial Park. A lite reception will follow at Surf City Visitor's Center, 102 N Shore Dr, Surf City, NC 28445. All are welcome to come celebrate John's life.



Condolences to the family at andrewsmortuary.com. Published in The News & Observer on July 19, 2019