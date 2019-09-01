|
John "Jack" Fritz, EdD
August 1, 1947 – Aug 25, 2019
Raleigh
Jack Fritz died on Sunday, August 25, at the Transitions LifeCare Hospice Home in Raleigh, his wife Carol by his side.
Jack was born in Schenectady, New York, to the late Earl and Elizabeth Fritz. He attended St. Bonaventure University and graduated from Union College in Schenectady. Jack met and married the love of his life, Carol while in school there. They would relocate to Raleigh in 1971, where Jack would continue his graduate studies, receiving his EdD from NCSU. He pursued his professional career in North Carolina and retired as the Director of Medical Education at Dorothea Dix Hospital.
Jack is survived by Carol, his devoted and loving wife of fifty years. He is also survived by brothers, Jim Fritz (Judy) of Delmar, NY, and Bill Fritz (Rose) of Apex, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jack was an amazing individual. He was able to overcome many obstacles during his life, including a severe spinal cord injury at the age of 20. He loved life, spending time with friends and family, adventure, travel, spectator sports, his canine companion Nikki and most of all his wife, Carol. He will be remembered especially for his many years of dedicated volunteer service with area non-profits. Jack was instrumental in the growth of the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina during its early years, serving on the Board both as a member and Chair. He played a key role in the great success of the 1999 Special Olympics World Games North Carolina, serving as Commissioner of Volunteer Training for the thousands of volunteers involved. These Special Olympic World Games brought over 7,000 athletes from 150 countries to North Carolina. Jack (along with the late Barry Doyle) was a founder of the Feed the Firefighters Foundation. He also volunteered significant time in support of the Habitat for Humanity of Wake County organization. Jack was always willing to share his time and talents in the community where he lived.
A special thanks to caregivers, Michelle Masensa, Mary Wright and Natalie Soloman, for their loving support before and during Jack's recent illness. Thanks also to the many, many friends of Jack and Carol who were by their side throughout the years.
At Jack's request, there will be no funeral service. Instead, a celebration of Jack's life will be held at a future date.
Those wishing to honor Jack may do so by making a memorial contribution to the Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy (PO Box 28575 Raleigh, NC 27611, dixpark.org) or the .
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 1, 2019