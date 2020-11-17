1/1
John G. Koster Sr.
1942 - 2020
John Gray Koster, Sr.

December 14, 1942 - November 14, 2020

Wilson

John Gray Koster, Sr. a lifelong resident of Wilson, left this earth to be with the lord on Saturday, November 14th while surrounded by his loving family. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Susan whom he adored and missed terribly since her passing on May 16, 2018.

John is survived by his three sons, John Gray Koster, Jr. and wife, Paige, Stephen Frank Koster and wife, Anne Stuart, and William Camp Koster and wife, Mary Hunter and his grandchildren, John Gray Koster III, Miles Thomas Koster, Griffin Frank Koster, Della Ruth Koster, Jackson Camp Koster, and Eva Grace Koster.

John graduated from Ralph L Fike High School and later attended college at Atlantic Christian College and ECU. He was a third-generation businessman and owner of Koster Supply Company which was originally founded in 1924 on Douglas Street in downtown Wilson by his great uncle, Henry L Volmrich. John served as President of the company from 1978-2000 and worked thirty-eight years there altogether. Much of his work at Koster Supply was in sales where he expanded operations to throughout the state of North Carolina and into parts of South Carolina and Virginia. In his later years John stayed busy after retiring by managing his rental properties.

John will be remembered as a beloved and devoted husband, dad, son, brother, grandad and friend. He was affectionately referred to as Johnny by friends and family and he was known as "LaLa" by his six grandchildren. Johnny loved fishing, boating, dogs, hunting, shooting, history, architecture, golfing and spending time traveling with his wife Susan. John loved reading above all of his hobbies and would often have multiple books and magazines going at the same time. He was also a lifelong member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.

A private memorial service will be held at the family home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in John's memory to First United Methodist Church, 100 W. Green Street Wilson, North Carolina 27893 or BSA East Carolina Council P.O. 1698 Kinston, North Carolina 28503

Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net.

Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joyners Funeral Home
4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 237-3197
